William Dunlop: funeral later for tragic champion

Tragic William Dunlop will be laid to rest later in the same graveyard as his father Robert, who was killed following an accident in practice at the NW200 in 2008.

The 32-year-old was killed while riding his Temple Golf Club Yamaha during practice for the Skerries 100 in Co Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Garryduff graveyard

His body has remained remain at his mother's home until his funeral today at 1pm at Garryduff Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney.

The Dunlop family home has been opened to William's friends and fans following his death.

William is survived by his partner Janine, who is due to give birth in September and his one-year-old daughter Ella.

A post on PSNI Ballymoney Facebook site said: "Please be advised of the following traffic arrangements in relation to the funeral of William Dunlop at Garryduff Presbyterian Church at 1:00pm today.

"The Garryduff Road will be closed between the Glenlough Road and Galdanagh Road junctions with traffic being diverted via Frosses Road.

"It is anticipated there will be some delay on the Frosses Road while the cortege passes. Thank you."