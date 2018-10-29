Win a hamper jam-packed with mouth-watering Ballymaloe Relish goodies

Read on to find out how to enter to win one of our five fantastic Ballymaloe hampers up for grabs

The Story of Ballymaloe Foods

In the 1930’s Yasmin’s father, Ivan Allen, began growing tomatoes on Ballymaloe farm. Unfortunately, at the local markets where he was selling, people simply didn’t know what they were! This left his wife Myrtle Allen with a glut of tomatoes sitting in her kitchen. Thus, the fantastic creation of Ballymaloe Relish was born.

Myrtle Allen bought her extensive knowledge and passion for food to the forefront again when she decided to open a restaurant in her dining room, in Ballymaloe House.

Using food from her husband’s farm and fresh fish from Ballycotton, the restaurant soon attracted huge recognition for its brilliant food, winning numerous awards, including a Michelin star. In order to get a wine license, Myrtle had to open guest rooms. Five bedrooms were transformed to welcome the first guests.

Today, Ballymaloe House is still busy welcoming guests from all over the world.

In 1990, Yasmin Hyde began producing Ballymaloe Relish in her kitchen, using her mother, Myrtle Allen’s, recipe. Since then, the family-run business has been on the exciting journey of bringing delicious tasting products to kitchens all over the world.

Going from producing relish in her kitchen for local shops and restaurants, to moving into purposely built kitchens in Little Island, Yasmine Hyde’s company Ballymaloe Foods has quickly grown into a versatile brand, loved by many.

Keeping with the family tradition of a love for food, in 1983 Ballymaloe Cookery School was opened. Opened by Darina Allen, daughter in law of Myrtle and Ivan. Set in the middle of a 100-acreorganic farm, people come from all over the world to experience their Slow Food philosophy and take their first step on a true culinary journey.

Ballymaloe describe their products as being only of the 'best quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods' who owe constant support to their 'passionate and dedicated team' who 'are all to thank for our long-standing tradition of delivering a wide range of great quality products.'

