Winter bites: NI braced for days of snow and ice before strong winds sweep in

Northern Ireland is bracing itself for days of snow and ice as winter bites.

The Met Office has put a weather warning in place across Northern Ireland from today at 3pm until Wednesday at 6 pm.

The Met Office issued this overview along with its warning for snow and ice across Scotland and Northern Ireland

The forecast warns to expect that 'heavy, squally showers will turn to sleet, hail and snow' for many areas of Northern Ireland on Monday night.

"Snow showers will continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near some coasts. Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds.

"The warning has been updated to increase the amounts of snow and impacts. Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off."

After the wintry blast is expected to subside, strong winds are forecast to affect Northern Ireland. A 16-hour warning for has been coded 'Yellow' by the Met Office from Wednesday at 9pm until Thursday at 1pm.

In preparation for the imminent snow and ice, the Department for Infrastructure said its winter safety service is fully operational and ready to keep people moving on our roads following a warning for snow and ice.

Around 300 staff and 130 gritters will be available to salt main roads to keep traffic moving safely and freely. Twelve specialist snow blowers are also available to be deployed if required.

John Irvine, Head of Network Services, Department for Infrastructure, said: “Every year our winter service operation remains in place from November to April to ensure 7,000 kilometres of the road network on the salting schedule remains open. With a warning for snow and ice currently in place and some disruption on our roads likely, the Department’s winter service team will be working today and through the night if necessary.

“So far this year 43,000 tonnes of salt has been spread on our roads and a further 77,000 tonnes is stockpiled and ready for use. Five thousand salt bins and 50,000 grit piles provided on a self-help basis on routes not included on the salting schedule have also been replenished.”

The Department is advising the public to consider their travel arrangements over the next few days and be aware of weather updates. Motorists should exercise caution and drive with due care and attention in the more challenging conditions that snow and ice can bring.

John Irvine continued: “Despite our best efforts it is important to remember that we cannot guarantee ice-free roads even after salting, as showers can wash salt off the road and ice may form. We all need to be mindful of the changing conditions and adjust the way we drive, ride or cycle to ensure it is appropriate for the conditions. The best advice is in the Highway Code, take extra care even if roads have been salted, be prepared for road conditions changing over short distances and take care when overtaking gritters.”

Multi-agency responders met earlier today and are continuing to monitor the weather and have emergency planning arrangements in place to deal with any weather impacts.