Witness appeal after car on fire

Police have appealed for witnesses after a car was discovered on fire late last night.

The incident happened on the Clanrolla Road area of Portadown.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received the report of a vehicle on fire in the Clanrolla Road area of Portadown just after 11pm last night (Thursday 11 April).”

Inspector Beckett said: “A red Toyota Avensis sustained substantial damage in the fire.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1486 of 11/04/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”