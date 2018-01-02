Witness appeal after pedestrian left in critical condition

Police investigating the serious road traffic collision on the A2 Holywood bypass last night are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involving a white coloured Ford Focus and a pedestrian occurred close to Holywood train Station shortly before 8pm.

The 16 year old male pedestrian remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A2 last night and who witnessed the collision, or captured any footage on dashcam, which could assist the police investigation to contact local officers in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 1384 of 01/01/18.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Police have confirmed they have now identified the victim who remains in hospital l where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.



