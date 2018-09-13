Woman, 18, killed in single vehicle crash

An 18-year-old has died following a single vehicle road crash, it has been confirmed.

The crash happened in Londonderry.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that an 18 year old female has died following a road traffic collision on the Letterkenny Road in Derry/Londonderry last night, Wednesday 12 September.

“The female was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that was involved in the collision at around 11.30pm close to Nixon’s Corner. Two other females were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Letterkenny Road last night and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1436 12/09/18.”

The road, which had been closed overnight following the crash, has now re-opened.

A police spokesperson said: “The Letterkenny Road has now reopened following a fatal road traffic collision last night (Wednesday 12th September).”