Woman arrested after two assaulted in Portrush altercation

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an altercation involving a number of people in Portrush on Saturday night.

A man and a woman were assaulted during the incident in The Links area of the town.

It was reported that at around 11.30pm an altercation took place between a number of people after they had got out of a taxi.

A 45-year-old female sustained a cut to her face after she was assaulted. A 50-year-old man is also reported to have been assaulted but did not sustain any injuries.

The 27 year old was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and remains in police custody at this time.

A 25-year-old man, also arrested at the scene, was released on police bail pending further enquiries.