Woman arrested for murder over baby girl’s death

The Metropolitan Police said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby girl.

“Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 11.57am on Saturday, March 2 to a report of a young baby, aged three months, unresponsive at a residential address in Croydon.

“Officers attended and the baby was taken to hospital.

“Despite the efforts of officers and LAS staff to revive baby, she was pronounced dead at around 13.05pm.

“Her family have been informed.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“A woman, aged 40, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody.

“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation. The baby and the woman arrested were known to each other.”