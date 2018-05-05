Woman attacked with drill in possible homophobic assault

A woman has been assaulted with a drill after a potentially homophobic attack in Co Tyrone.

A teenage boy was arrested after a 38-year-old woman suffered a “very serious” head injury, police said.

The victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the attack in County Tyrone.

A 17-year-old boy is being questioned after the incident at around 2am on Saturday morning in Railway Street in Strabane.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said they are looking into the possibility that the attack was homophobic and appealed to anyone with footage of a male with a cordless drill in the area at the time to contact them.

He said: “This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave.

“We are exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime and we are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on mobile phone or dashcam.”

Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle said people are in a state of shock at the horrific nature of the attack.

She said: “People are absolutely numb with shock at the horrific nature of this attack perpetrated against this woman and the thoughts of everyone are with the victim and her family at this time.

“My hope is that she can pull through from the life-threatening injuries which she has sustained.

“Police are also reporting that there could be a homophobic element to this horrific attack, which only adds to the sense of outrage felt in the community.

“There is no place for hate crime of any kind in our society and if this report is true then this barbaric attack is all the more reprehensible.

“I would appeal to anyone who can help police in their investigations into this barbaric attack, to come forward immediately and assist.”

Officers are continuing to examine the scene and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.