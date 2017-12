A woman has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Larne.

Circular Road in the town has been closed in both directions near the police station following the incident this afternoon.

While the Air Ambulance was at the scene, it is understood that the woman was transported to hospital by road.

A Belfast Trust spokesperson confirmed the woman is in a critical condition.

Diversions are in place and there are no further details at present.