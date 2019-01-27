Woman dies after being struck by car

A female pedestrian in her 70s has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision in Bangor on Saturday night.

The crash happened at the Donaghadee Road, Ballyholme.

PSNI Inspector Hamill said: “At around 7:15pm, it was reported that a Citreon C3 car was involved in the incident. Police attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the woman, who was struck by the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

“The Donaghadee Road, Ballyholme in Bangor has re-opened following the incident.

“Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1165 26/1/19.”