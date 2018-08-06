Woman dies after crash involving horse-drawn carriage

A woman has died and a man has suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage.

Staffordshire Police said the 60-year-old victim, who had been riding as a passenger, was airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 55-year-old man, who was driving the blue four-wheeled carriage led by one brown horse, sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the collision.

The force said they had been called to reports of a crash on Uttoxeter Road in Hilderstone, near the junction with Jolpool Lane, at around 1:05pm on Sunday.

The carriage finally came to a stop near Heath Farm, around 500 yards away from the initial collision.

Police have said specialist officers are supporting the family of the woman.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.