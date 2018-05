A woman has died following a fire in south Belfast.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire in Donegal Avenue around 5.45pm this evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service despatched two A&E crews to the scene and following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, a female patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in a serious condition.

The News Letter understands the woman subsequently died.

Authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the blaze.