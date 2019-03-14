Woman dies in early morning collision

Sympathy has been expressed after a woman lost her life in a road traffic collision this morning in north Antrim.

McAuley Multimedia 14th March 2019...The scene at the Moycraig Road Mosside in North Antrim where there has been what appears to be a single vechicle RTC.

Emergency crews have attended the scene of the collision at Moycraig Road in Mosside.

The collision happened around 8.30am and it is understood the road remains closed as police investigators carry out a examination of the scene.

Local UUP Councillor for Causeway Couast and Glens Borough Council, Darryl Wilson, said: “Unfortunately the road traffic collision in the Dervock/Mosside area this morning has resulted in a fatality.

“Can I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the family of the lady who has tragically lost her life.”