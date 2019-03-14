Woman dies in hospital after early morning collision

Sympathy has been expressed after a woman lost her life in a single vehicle road traffic collision this morning in north Antrim.

Police have confirmed that the woman died from injuries she sustained in a collision on the Moycraig Road in Ballymoney.

McAuley Multimedia 14th March 2019...The scene at the Moycraig Road Mosside in North Antrim where there has been what appears to be a single vechicle RTC.

A PSNI spokesman said the collision happened just before 8.25am between Mosside and Dervock.

The spokesman added that woman, the only occupant of a Black Vauxhall Corsa, had been taken to hospital for treatment, but passed away.

Inspector O’Brien would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Moycraig Road this morning and who witnessed the collision or saw the black Vauxhall Corsa involved prior to the collision to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 192 of 14/03/19.

It is understood the road remains closed as police investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Local UUP Councillor for Causeway Couast and Glens Borough Council, Darryl Wilson, said: “Unfortunately the road traffic collision in the Dervock/Mosside area this morning has resulted in a fatality.

“Can I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the family of the lady who has tragically lost her life.”