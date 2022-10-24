Detectives in south Belfast are now appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on October 22nd.Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “A report was received that at 7pm in an address in Cromwell Road a woman in her 20’s had been viciously assaulted and robbed.

"The victim suffered a stab wound above her left eye.“The suspect also robbed the victim’s handbag containing a sum of money, credit card and passport.”

The culprit made off in the direction of Lawrence Street.

He is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, dark coloured jeans, trainers and dark coloured baseball cap.”Detective Sergeant McCartan added: “This was a particularly sinister attack on the victim and our investigation is underway.

"We are especially keen to speak to a male passer-by who stopped to offer assistance to the victim on Cromwell Road.“I would appeal to anyone who may have information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 127 22/10/22."A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/