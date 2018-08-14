Woman in her 80s dies following serious collision

A woman in her eighties has died following a serious road traffic collision in County Armagh.

The woman, a pedestrian, died following a collision with a blue-coloured Toyota Landcruiser in Victoria Street, Keady.

The incident happened close to the junction with Clay Road around 6:30pm on Tuesday evening.

The road was shut for a time but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for anyone travelling on the road at the time and who may have witnessed anything, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact local officers in Armagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1135 of 14/08/18.