Woman in her sixties dies after suspected gas leak

A woman in her sixties has died after a suspected gas leak at a house in Cookstown this morning.

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a woman in the Drum Road area of the town.

A post mortem is due to be carried out however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A man, aged in his 70s, who was also in the house at the time was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by the Ambulance Service.

The Ambulance Service said that four ambulance crews and one hazardous area response paramedic called to the property at about 6.46am on Tuesday.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

"I would just like to extend my sympathy to the family involved at this tragic time," he said.



