Woman injured in 50ft fall at Carnlough

A woman suffered leg injuries after a fall at Carnlough yesterday (Thursday).

Emergency services were alerted just before 4.00pm to the incident at Waterfall Road on the Co. Antrim coast.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded with three appliances in attendance, plus a Specialist Rescue Team (SRT). Detailing the incident, NIFRS said it involved the rescue of a female who had fallen approximately 50ft.

“SRT worked with Ambulance Service and Mountain Rescue to remove the woman. She suffered leg injuries,” stated NIFRS.