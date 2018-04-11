Woman injured in hammer attack during aggravated burglary

A woman sustained cuts and bruising in a hammer attack in north Belfast yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Moyard Parade, Belfast yesterday evening, Tuesday 10 April.



It was reported that at around 6.15pm a male, carrying a hammer, forced his way into a house in the area and attacked the female occupant. The female, aged in her 40’s, sustained a cut and bruising below her left eye when it was reported that the intruder struck her in the face with the hammer.

The male is reported to have caused damage to a wardrobe and light during the incident.



A 25 year old male was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary.



Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation to contact Detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 1071 10/04/2018.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.