Woman killed in Bangor collision named

An elderly lady who died after being struck by a car in Bangor over the weekend has been named as Norma Quirey, a mother, grandmother and great-mother who was aged in her 70s.
Mrs Quirey died at the scene at Ballyholme on Saturday night, just metres away from her home.
It was reported to police that a Citreon C3 was involved in the incident at around 7.15pm.
The accident happened at the junction of the Donaghadee Road, Windmill Road, and Chippendale Avenue.
She is described in a funeral notice as “dearly loved wife of James, much loved mother of Heather, Mandy and Alan, loving grandmother and great grandmother.”
A funeral service will take place at Roselawn Crematorium on Thursday at 11.00 am.