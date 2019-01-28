Woman killed in Bangor collision named

An elderly lady who died after being struck by a car in Bangor over the weekend has been named as Norma Quirey, a mother, grandmother and great-mother who was aged in her 70s.

Mrs Quirey died at the scene at Ballyholme on Saturday night, just metres away from her home.

General view of the Donaghadee Road in the Ballyholme area of Bangor where a woman in her 70s died after being struck by a car on Saturday evening. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It was reported to police that a Citreon C3 was involved in the incident at around 7.15pm.

The accident happened at the junction of the Donaghadee Road, Windmill Road, and Chippendale Avenue.

She is described in a funeral notice as “dearly loved wife of James, much loved mother of Heather, Mandy and Alan, loving grandmother and great grandmother.”

A funeral service will take place at Roselawn Crematorium on Thursday at 11.00 am.