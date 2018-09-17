Woman left ‘badly shaken’ after home targeted in shooting

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in a residential area of Belfast in the early hours of today.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident which took place at Dermott Hill Parade, west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “A report was received shortly after midnight that two men had fired a number of shots at the front of the house before making off on foot in the direction of Dermott Hill Road. There were no reports of any injuries, however, the female occupant of the house was left badly shaken following the incident.”

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 7 17/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.