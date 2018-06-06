Woman left shaken after aggravated burglary

A woman has been left shaken after an aggravated burglary at her home in Belfast.

The incident happened in the Windham Street area of Belfast yesterday evening (Tuesday, 05 June).

Detective Constable Totten said “It was reported that at 8:45 pm three masked men gained entry to the property and confronted the female householder before making off with her mobile phone.

"The householder was not physically harmed but badly shaken as a result of the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1354 05/06/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”