Woman missing in NI for four months - police make appeal

The PSNI has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may help them find missing woman, Ming Chen.

Ming Chen, 48, was reported missing four months ago.

MISSING: 48 year-old, Ming Chen.

Originally from China, Ms Chen has lived in Northern Ireland for more than 20 years and was last seen in the Lisburn Road area of South Belfast, on the morning of Thursday June 28, 2018.

Ms Chen is described as being approximately 5’4” tall, medium build, with dark, shoulder length hair normally worn in a ponytail. She normally wears a black puffa style jacket and dark blue jeans.

"Ms Chen, if you read or hear this appeal, please get in touch with us on 101," said Detective Chief Inspector, Gary Reid.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has seen Ms Chen, or knows of her current whereabouts, to contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 491 of 29 June 2018," he added.