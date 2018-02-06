Woman punched and dragged from car in hijacking

A 21-year-old woman has been left shaken after being punched and dragged out of her car during a brutal hijacking in north Belfast.

The incident happened around 6.30pm yesterday when the young woman was driving in the Ardglen Place area and she was flagged down by an unknown male asking for directions close to the junction of Jamaica Street.

When the female opened her window the male punched her in the face before opening her door and dragging her out of the car.

The male then got in and drove off in the grey coloured Volkswagen Golf.

Detective Sergeant Moffett is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the Volkswagen Golf to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1208 of 05/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.