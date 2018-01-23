Woman remains critical after serious two-vehicle crash

A 58-year-old woman remains in a critical condition at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after a serious crash in Lurgan on Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision involved a silver Nissan Micra and a white Peugeot van on the Lough Road near the M1 junction.

The woman, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital via air ambulance. A 19-year-old woman, a passenger, was also taken to hospital with injuries to her head, arm and shoulder. She has since been discharged.

