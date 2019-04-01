Woman’s body recovered from NI Marina

Police have recovered a body from Carrick Marina following a search for missing woman Denise Glenn.

Forty-nine-year-old Denise, from Ballymoney, was last seen in the High Street area of Carrickfergus, around 6.00pm on Saturday.

Carrickfergus Marina (stock image).

Coastguard crews from Larne, Portmuck and Bangor assisted in the search.

The PSNI say that the body of a woman was recovered from the water at Carrickfergus Marina, yesterday afternoon, Sunday, March 31.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police say that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes to Denise have been paid on social media.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Darryl Wilson said: “Once again, the town has been plunged into sadness as we learn that Denise Glenn has passed away.

“Denise was a lovely girl, well-known in the local area, she will be very sadly missed by her family, friends, work colleagues and the entire community. Can I pass on my deepest sympathies to all impacted by this awful tragedy.”