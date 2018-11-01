Woman sexually assaulted in NI housing estate - PSNI appeal for information

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Detective Sergeant Gary Chambers said: “I would particularly like to speak to three people who may have seen the victim at the corner of Owenreagh Drive/Green End, Rathcoole at approximately 3.30am.
“They are in no way connected to this assault, however they may have information that would assist us with our investigation.”
DS Chambers added: “I would appeal to them to contact PSNI Public Protection Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 295 01/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”