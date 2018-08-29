Woman starts fundraising campaign for Primark employees affected by Belfast fire

A young woman from Northern Ireland has launched a fundraising campaign to help Primark employees affected by the major fire at the Bank Building in Belfast city centre on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched by Francesca Sarah Laverty on GoFundMe.com on Wednesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Devastating and dramatic aerial footage of Belfast Primark blaze

"Myself and a few others have decided to raise money for the Primark workers who lost there [sic] things since the fire," wrote Francesca on GoFundMe.com

"Primark came out to support the LGBT community when there [sic] window display received backlash, despite this Primark continued to support the LGBT community.

"It might not be much for staff but at least it's something," she added.

The facade of the scorched Primark building in Belfast. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Francesca and her friends are aiming to raise £1,000.

VIDEO: ‘Everything must be done to save and rebuild this key building’

The campaign has been shared more than 30 times on Facebook.