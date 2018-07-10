Woman tells of terror during early morning ‘sectarian’ arson attack

A woman in her 60s has described being woken in terror in the early hours of the morning after her car was targeted in what she suspects is a sectarian arson attack.

The woman lives in a bungalow on the outskirts of Crossgar in Co Down, and emerged from her bed after a neighbour alerted her to the blaze at 12.40am today.

She said as well as her car being aflame, a skip containing a mattress and an old bike was also set alight.

A carer for the elderly, aged 66, she lives with her dog and has been at the property for 44 years.

She believes the reason she was targeted was because she was flying two flags – one a Union flag, the other an orange one depicting King William on a white horse.

They were on a flagpole at the back of the property, visible from the road.

Perhaps a decade or so ago, she said her car had been splashed with white gloss paint.

But the woman, whose name the News Letter is witholding, said last night’s ordeal is of a different order.

She also said a police officer had told her there were some other fires in the area, too. Police have not confirmed this.

She said the fire was spotted by a man on his way home, who alerted a neighbour, who in turn called at her home to alert her.

“He says: ‘Get out!’ I swear my legs wouldn’t even carry me I was that scared,” she said.

“The flames were about 20ft high in the air.

“I don’t know [why it happened]. The like of this doesn’t happen here.

“I have flags outside and was thinking it’s sectarian – those were my thoughts.”

Alan Lewis, a non-elected Ulster Unionist representative in the area, said: “I believe this attack was sectarian.

“The house proudly displays a Union flag. I believe this to be a hate crime, police must act and catch those responsible.

“Unfortunately there remain those within society who cannot tolerate anything British, unionist or Protestant. The militant republican agenda is shamefully alive and well.”

He said the woman remains “very badly shaken”, adding that the incident is an example of “the equality and respect unionists can expect from a united Ireland”.