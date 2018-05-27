Woman tied to bath during burglary ordeal

A woman in her 50s had her wrists bound with cable ties and handcuffs during a burglary ordeal in Carrickfergus on Saturday night.

The woman was taken to the bathroom and tied to the bath and the robbers stole a sum of cash and a number of pieces of jewellery before making off.

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said the burglary happened just before midnight when three men gained entry to the property in the Paisley Road area.

“She was eventually able to free herself and raised the alarm at 12.45am. Although she wasn’t physically hurt in the incident, the woman was left badly shaken,” he said.

“The three males were all described as wearing dark clothing, with their faces covered and wearing gloves.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 11.30pm and 12.30am is asked to contact police.