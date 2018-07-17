Woman treated for hypothermia after river rescue

A woman was treated in hospital for hypothermia after being rescued from a river in the early hours of this morning, it has been confirmed.

The rescue took place shortly after midnight at the River Foyle in Londonderry after the PSNI received a report from a member of the public that someone had entered the water.

The Foyle Search and Rescue charity revealed that a mobile unit, land crew and boat responded to the emergency and that upon observing the female in the water reach and rescue equipment was activated to keep her afloat.

A member of the charity’s swift water team had prepared to enter the river if the person’s condition worsened but this was ultimately unnecessary.

“[A] boat arrived on scene within minutes and rescued the female. Patient was returned to Foyle Search and Rescue base in Prehen [and] assessed and treated for early onset hypothermia by emergency first responders (EFR) with her condition being monitored.

“On arrival of an ... ambulance the female was then transferred to hospital. Foyle Search and Rescue would like to thank the members of the public who alerted the emergency services, CCTV [monitors] and the PSNI who assisted with the casualty at Prehen,” the charity stated.

The rescue occurred not long after the PSNI reported that they had deployed a helicopter to assist in the relocation of three separate missing people in the city.