Woman who died in Toome bypass collision is named | man arrested after crash remains in custody

The woman who died after a road traffic collision in the Toome Bypass yesterday evening has been named.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:43 pm

Police have confirmed that she was 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, from Derry.

In a statement the PSNI said that enquiries are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

They added that a man, aged in his 50’s, remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

