Women left badly shaken after bank car park robbery

Two women were robbed in broad daylight in the car park of a bank in Omagh on Saturday.

Around 5.15pm two women, one aged in her 50s and one aged in her 60s, were walking across the car park in Campsie Road when they were approached by two males and a female.

One of the males snatched one of the women’s handbags containing a sum of cash before making off towards Holmview Avenue. The women were not injured but left badly shaken by their ordeal.

One of the males is described as having swarthy skin and was wearing ¾ length khaki shorts and a baseball cap. The female is described as having long black coloured hair.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1207 30/06/18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111