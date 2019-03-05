Work gets underway on £1.25m ‘Dark Sky’ facility

Construction is starting on the £1.25m Dark Sky Observatory at Davagh Forest in the Sperrin mountains.

The new centre is expected to be open in the spring of 2020.

Being developed by Mid Ulster District Council, the new centre will house an exhibition, observatory and telescope to showcase the uniquely dark sky at the ancient site in the Sperrins, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the night sky as it is rarely viewed – and as it would have been seen centuries ago by our ancestors.

From holographic installations to virtual reality headsets with colourful, accessible interpretation panels and hands-on activities, visitors to the centre will be able to explore our solar system from our sun and moon to our stars and the planets. The centre piece of the space will be a star-gazing telescope. It will also host events and offer an education programme.