Work set to begin on new £300,000 two-way cycle lane for Belfast

Work on a £300,000 two-way cycle lane in Belfast city centre is to get underway next week.

The scheme at Middlepath Street will provide 600 metres of cycleway, including a segregated two-way cycle lane, bicycle signals and a new toucan crossing.

Preliminary works have already begun in the area to create a new cycleway connecting the Lagan riverside path at Queen’s Quay to Titanic Quarter Station.

The Department for Infrastructure said it has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic managements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public.

However, it has advised motorists that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

A department spokesperson added: “To ensure the safety of road users and contractors it will also be necessary to operate a series of day time and night time road and lane closures, however local access will be maintained and all diversions and restrictions will be clearly signposted.”

Construction is scheduled to commence on January 8 and the scheme is expected to be completed by the end of March 2018.