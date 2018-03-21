Worker injured after getting arm trapped in machinery

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) says it is “making enquiries” into an incident at a local building supplies business during which a worker was injured after getting his arm trapped in machinery.

The Air Ambulance, Ambulance Service personnel and fire crews from Belfast, Knock and Carryduff were tasked to Carryduff Building Supplies on Hillsborough Road shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, March 20.

“Firefighters released a man trapped in machinery. The incident was dealt with at 5.16pm,” a NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“One Rapid Response Vehicle Paramedic, one Paramedic Officer and an Emergency Ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident. The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene,” a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson added.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, one male patient was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

A spokesman for the HSENI said they are “aware of the incident in Carryduff Building Supplies and are making enquiries.”