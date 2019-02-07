Workshops on tourism and hospitality

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is introducing free workshops for the tourism and hospitality sector around environmental sustainability, seasonal employment, food allergens and hygiene ratings.

The series will be rolled out over the coming months, with businesses benefiting from expert advice and insight into these important themes.

Stay Smart Workshop

The Destination Tourism Team, in association with Environmental Resources, are promoting a new initiative called ‘StaySmart’. This programme supports sustainable practices within the tourism and hospitality sector and offers important guidance for those working to become more sustainable. There will be a Workshop on February 26 from 11am–1pm in the Dalriada Room, Riada House, Ballymoney.

Seasonal Employment Information Session

In association with the Labour Relations Agency, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is running a targeted Seasonal Employment Information session on March 12 at 5.30pm in Portrush Town Hall.

Be Allergy Aware

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Services department will host an informative and interactive seminar on April 9 in Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart at 10am for those in the catering industry to highlight the legal requirements regarding allergens and offer advice on how to manage the risks.

To book for any of these FREE workshops, please contact engagement@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk