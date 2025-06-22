Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine discusses the mission details of a strike on Iran during a news conference at the Pentagon

The US and Israel have gone to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to avoid civilian casualties in Iran, according to the TUV

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US President Donald Trump said three key nuclear sites in Iran were “completely and fully obliterated” in yesterday’s military strikes.

And a spokesperson for the TUV said it was to be hoped that the bombing would end Iran’s hopes to have nuclear weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, there will be a temptation on the part of Iran, its allies, and its proxies in the region to lash out in retaliation,” the party stated.

“We hope that will not happen or, if it is attempted, that the US and its allies will take appropriate steps to prevent it.

“One cannot forget that, in the midst of all this, there are many innocent people in Iran living under the jackboot of oppression.

“We welcome the fact that – in stark contrast to the massacres of 7th October and the ongoing missile attacks on residential areas of Israel –the US and Israel have gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid civilian casualties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the United States’ bombing of Iran’s nuclear programme was “another step closer to a multi-lateral conflict” in the region.

Mr Eastwood has called for calm and said Ireland could be a voice for peace.

He said: “The primacy of diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation is being supplanted by a rush to military might by leaders who see political benefit in conflict. That is an extremely dangerous development for the international order but more importantly for millions of people across the Middle East who want to live in peace.

“As an island that has been an example to the world in recent times of the power of peace and the politics of compromise, Ireland has an obligation to use the full breadth of our influence with our friends and allies to avert a catastrophic conflict. That will mean speaking hard truths to our friends, it will mean spending political capital in the pursuit of de-escalation but it will be worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad