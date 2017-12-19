‘Worrying’ security alert ongoing in Fermanagh

A security alert is ongoing in Co Fermanagh after a “suspect device” was reportedly left in the area, police say.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, an MLA for the area, described the security alert as a “worrying” situation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert between Garrison and Belcoo following reports that a suspect device has been left in the area.

“Cashel Road has been closed from its junction with Lattone Road and the border.”

The spokesperson added: “Diversions are in place and there are no further details available at this time.”

Mrs Foster said: “It is obviously very worrying for anyone in the area that a device has been discovered. Whilst the full details are not yet known, there is obviously the potential that such a device could have caused death or injury.”

She added: “The device is now being dealt with and I would once again commend the bravery and professionalism of our police service and all those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public when making such devices safe.”

Mrs Foster also urged “anyone who may have information that could help the police” to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency 101 number.