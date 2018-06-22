‘Worst betrayal of soldiers in world’

The current system of dealing with the legacy of the Troubles may be “the worst betrayal of servicemen by the political leadership of any country anywhere on Earth” an MP has claimed.

Tory MP Johnny Mercer, a former captain with 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery who served three tours in Afghanistan, made his claim after the Public Prosecution Service announced this week it is to prosecute David Holden, a then-18-year-old soldier, over the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie .

It happened at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in 1988 as Mr McAnespie walked to a GAA match.

The shots were fired shortly after Mr McAnespie walked through the checkpoint.

Mr Holden had said his hands were wet and his finger slipped on the trigger of his heavy machine gun.

He was charged with manslaughter in 1988 but the charge was later dropped.

It is understood the decision to prosecute now hinged on the findings of a fresh ballistics report commissioned by the PPS.

Mr Mercer made his feelings on the treatment of veterans known in a column in the Daily Telegraph, under the headline: ‘The hounding of former servicemen for Troubles-related actions is a national shame.’

He said: “We continue to dance on the head of a pin on this issue, whilst yet another veteran is committed for trial on a historical allegation that has been investigated already and occurred over 30 years ago.

“It must end. We must find a way forward. The Iraq Historical Allegations Team that I campaigned against and eventually forced to shut, is now viewed as a catastrophic breakdown of the bonds between those who fight and their political masters.

“It was not that way at first. I was regularly dismissed in my efforts to expose the deep injustices in that process, and I am beginning to sense the same attitudes creeping back.”

He added: “Let’s be clever. A full scale ‘statute of limitations’ is too broad-brush.

“But doing nothing – the de-facto position of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) when not under pressure – is not an option any more.”

He said the government must now “re-apply” itself to this process and not cast it aside as being “too difficult” a task.

“It requires a whole of Government approach – the Attorney General, the Northern Ireland Office, the MoD and the Prime Minister.

“Most of all we want ministers to show some leadership and ownership, and a relentless refusal to accept the status quo that prosecuting soldiers for historic issues is wrong.

“The current system is perhaps the worst betrayal of servicemen by the political leadership of any country anywhere on Earth, and it is happening in Britain today.”

In yesterday’s News Letter the former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp, said it was unfair to prosecute Northern Ireland veterans unless fresh evidence is uncovered.