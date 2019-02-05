Xanax tablets linked to UDA seized during property searches

Around 800 Xanax tablets, drugs paraphernalia and cash have been seized during searches of two properties in north Belfast last night

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences linked to the supply of class A and C drugs. He remains in Musgrave Custody Suite.



A quantity of suspected mixing agent, scales and bags were also seized.



Detective Inspector Lynne Knox from PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “We are committed to restricting the availability of illicit drugs in our communities.

"Information suggests these drugs may have been linked to West Belfast UDA.

"Drug addiction ruins the lives of local people and lines the pockets of paramilitaries who have no thought for anyone in their community.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is dedicated to keeping people safe through disrupting and dismantling these groups.



“If you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, contact your local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and pass on any details that you may have.”