Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk was carried out on Sunday evening and again in the early hours of Monday morning.

However, they add that road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Northern Ireland.

The Ice warning rune from 5.30am to 9.30am today where they warn of ‘ice forming after rain clears, leading to some difficult travelling conditions at first this morning’.

They warn the public to expect ‘some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

Meanwhile, according to TrafficwatchNI the network is becoming busy in the following areas:

A12 Westlink Eastbound from Grosvenor Rd towards M2 York St.

M2 City bound from Duncrue St.