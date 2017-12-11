Yellow Weather Warning of snow and ice across NI

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning that snow and ice hazards will persist across Northern Ireland up until around noon today.

The national forecaster said Northern Ireland was to be vulnerable to wintry showers during Sunday evening and night, the Yellow Warning indicating that people should plan ahead and consider possible travel delays and the disruption of day to day activities on Monday as a result.

A snowy scene from Stormont Estate over the weekend. Pic: PressEye / Philip Magowan

The warning, which includes Scotland, indicated that ice, including that from compacted snow, is likely to be the main hazard, though there could be snowfalls of 2-5cm on some high ground.

“Some roads, pavements and cycle paths will be slippery, and some longer journey times by road and bus services are likely, right through the Monday morning rush hour,” it warned.

Northern Ireland will remain somewhat blanketed by snow and ice until tomorrow (Tuesday) however the outlook for frosty mornings remains in place until at least 17 December with more snow possible this weekend.

The Met Office said it was too early to give any forecast about the possibility of a white Christmas, however it did confirm that this month so far has run against the trend of warmer snow less Decembers.

Five-year-old Jack enjoying the recent snow fall at Stormont in east Belfast. Pic: Matt Mackey / Presseye.com

A Met Office spokesman checked records for the period 2013-2016 for Northern Ireland and confirmed that the past four years have all been snow less.

“In 2010 Northern Ireland had its coldest December in 100 years, with snow lying on around 10-15 days,” he said.

He added: “Dipping temperatures overnight from Sunday into Monday morning will result in further sleet and snow in the north and west with the south east better placed to escape.”

Snow was still lying by Sunday afternoon and will be expected to compact into ice, he warned.

Ella and Bobby McMullan from Aghalee have fun in the snow at the Enchanted Winter Garden which opened on Saturday in Antrim's Castle Gardens. Photo: Stephen Davison, Pacemaker.

“Monday, will see frost and ice and some snow in the north and west especially.

“Conditions will be improving on Monday with a brighter afternoon but with wintry showers towards the coast and north west, although the bulk of the Province will be quite sunny.”

“There will certainly be a widespread frost on Tuesday morning with temperatures dipping as low as -8C in some places.

“Tuesday will be an awkward mix of rain, sleet and snow with temperatures reaching a maximum of 4-5C, a bit warmer than Monday but still with snow showers on hills, falling as rain and sleet at lower levels.”

An abandoned car on the roadside on the Snake Pass in the Peak District. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

It will be less cold for the rest of the week, with northerly winds being replaced by westerlies.

There will be further rain at times on Wednesday, with temperatures rising again to 5-6C but with the continued risk of night frost for the rest of the week.

“However with the north wind later returning there could be snow again towards the end of the week and weekend.”

Up until 16-17 December at least temperatures will still remain below freezing by night.

Meanwhile, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said those behind a security alert in Londonderry forced families out of their homes and into freezing conditions over the weekend.

Mr Durkan said that a suspect device discovered early on Saturday morning in the Balbane pass area forced families from their homes “into some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this year”.

Snow covers the landscape in the Hope Valley, Peak District National Park over the weekend in central England. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

He added: “Parents were forced to take their young children into the freezing snow by those with no consideration or care for this community. Those behind this alert have caused serious disruption at a busy time of year for these families and should be ashamed of their actions.”

He liaised with police to ensure families could return to their homes as soon as possible. The alert ended bout 3pm Saturday.