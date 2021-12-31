Yet another coronavirus record in Northern Ireland with over 7,000 cases as infections continue to skyrocket amid omicron surge

A sign for a Covid test centre

A total of 7,215 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Friday — a figure far in excess of the previous 24-hour high reported the day before.

Before December, the record number of positive tests reported for a single day throughout the pandemic stood at 2,937, a figure reported in mid-August, and the 2,000 cases-per-day milestone had only been reached on one other occasion.

But record infection numbers continued to be reported throughout December, with over 3,000 cases per day in the lead up to Christmas.

Yesterday’s total represents more than double those numbers.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with the virus has shown a slight increase.

There have been 186 new hospital admissions for patients with coronavirus during the past week, compared to 145 the week before.

When the figures were recorded on Friday morning, a total of 314 covid-positive patients were in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

One new death was reported, bringing the total to date to 2,980.

——— ———

