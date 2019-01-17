You’ll have to get up very early to witness total lunar eclipse

Northern Ireland’s stargazers are in for a rare treat in the early hours of Monday, January 21, when they will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse, cloud cover permitting.

A total lunar eclipse, which can only happen at full moon, occurs when the moon passes into the shadow of the earth in space.

According to the Irish Astronomical Association (IAA), here’s what people can expect to see: “The eclipse will start at 02:35 when the moon enters the faint outer part of the shadow, but this is barely noticeable.

“It starts to enter the main shadow at 03:33, when you’ll notice a darkening on the south-east edge of the moon.

“The whole of the moon will have entered the dark main shadow at 04:40, which marks the start of total eclipse, and the maximum eclipse will be at 05:12.

“It will start to exit from the main dark shadow at 05:33, so that’s the end of totality, and the moon will completely exit the main shadow at 06:51.”

The IAA adds: “This will be the first total lunar eclipse to be entirely visible from Ireland since 28 September 2015. The next one where the total phase is even partly visible from here will be on 16 May 2022.”

There isn’t an eclipse every full moon because the moon’s orbit is tilted at an angle of over five degrees to the earth’s orbit, so usually the moon passes above or below the shadow.

According to the IAA, stargazers won’t need any optical aid to observe the eclipse, “but binoculars will give a nice view of the changing colours as the eclipse develops.”

