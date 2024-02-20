Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She has been named as 28-year-old Valeria Amorim from the Belleek area.

A PSNI statement said that around 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

But sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene.

Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24.

A post from Life After says: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of pedestrian Valeria Amorim yesterday after she was knocked down on the Boa Island Road Belleek , Veleria was also pregnant.

"Could everyone please keep the Amorim family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.

"We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to Valeria’s family and wish them Gods richest blessings in the days and months ahead with the reassurance that we are there to provide support and assistance if or when required.”

And SDLP councillor Adam Gannon said: “I’m very saddened to hear about the road traffic collision in Belleek.