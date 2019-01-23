Young artists’ unique collaboration on portrait of city’s former mayor

Former Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister has said she is “delighted” with her official mayoral portrait, which was produced through a unique collaboration between to talented young Ulster University graduates.

The painting of the Alliance Party representative, who served as the city’s mayor in 2017/18, is a collaboration by artists Jamie Baird and Daniel Nelis.

Daniel is an award-winning artist who is originally from Donegal, and illustrator and graphic designer Jamie Baird hails from Richhill in Co Armagh. Both men are aged in their 20s.

It is the first time two artists have collaborated on one of the city council’s official mayoral portraits.

The painting, which also depicts Councillor McAllister’s son Finn, was officially unveiled at a reception at Belfast City Hall on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at the event, Councillor McAllister said: “The idea for a collaboration was sparked during a visit to the University of Ulster’s Art School when I saw a lot of the wonderful work undertaken there and was later introduced to the artists, Jamie Baird and Daniel Nelis.

“All of us were excited by the challenge we were undertaking and it was the thrill of trying something different that would capture the challenges and opportunities the Lord Mayor’s role represents.

“It involved a lot of discussion between all three of us but I am delighted at the result and hope that both artists enjoyed the process as much as I did. The portrait perfectly reflects a memorable year in my life, and the pride I took in serving Belfast as first citizen.

“My son Finn has been included because he was a very important part of that year and accompanied me to a number of engagements, especially those reflecting the emphasis on supporting families and opening City Hall to people of all ages.”

The artists said the collaboration was something they hadn’t done or even thought about before, and involved a lot of discussion as to how they could incorporate their different styles and vision before the portrait got underway.

Jamie explained: “Although collaboration is intrinsic to much of my work as an illustrator and graphic designer, collaboration in the capacity of teaming up with another artist, and bringing together different distinct styles and approaches to create something new, was essentially uncharted territory for me prior to my involvement in this project

“The entire creative process took the best part of a year, and involved a lot of back and forth between Daniel, Nuala and myself. Daniel and I really wanted to do justice to Nuala in reflecting the core aspects of her identity and values, both as a person and as a Lord Mayor.

“I think all in all as a team we have achieved this, creating something pretty unique in the process.”

Daniel said that after initial reservations on working on something that would stand outside what he had done as artist in his own right, “it was a rewarding and enjoyable experience which I would do again 120 per cent.”

He added: “Previously if I had been asked to do a collaborative piece I would have said no, because the nature of my work is more solitary and contemplative; but the more Jamie and I discussed how it could be done the more rewarding the experience was.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council revealed that the total cost of the portrait was £10,850 – a sum that will be split between the two artists.

“It is one cost for the portrait and the cost is split between the two artists,” she said.

The council spokesperson said the choice of artist is “at the former Lord Mayor’s discretion, and Councillor McAllister’s preference was to have both artists work on her portrait.”

Councillor McAllister’s portrait cost less than the £15,000 spent on the painting of her predecessor, DUP alderman Brian Kingston, but more than that of 2015 Sinn Fein mayor Arder Carson, whose portrait cost £10,000.

Both artists have agreed a statement which will sit alongside Councillor McAllister’s portrait and set its themes in context.

The statement says: “Through the material selection, the painting aims to remain respectful of the tradition of the mayoral portraits, while at the same time acting as a representation of the progressive and youthful energy brought during Councillor McAllister’s term, the first young mother to be sworn in as Lord Mayor of Belfast.

“Respectively, the use of colour, the presence of the Cavehill native ash leaf and bluebell, and most significantly the presence of Councillor McAllister’s son, Finn, all strive to stand as an embodiment of Nuala McAllister as a public representative, as an individual, and as a mother.”