Young child fourth victim of Derrylin house fire

Police have confirmed that a fourth body - the body of a young child - has been found at a house where a family was located after an horrific house fire.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime branch are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire which broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin.



Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “It is with great sadness that I can now confirm that a fourth body has been found within the crime scene and that it appears to be the body of a young child.



“Post mortem examinations will take place in order to positively identify the victims involved in this appalling incident.



“I believe the fire was started deliberately and we are working hard to progress the investigation into this very complex crime scene. There is significant structural damage caused by the ferocious fire and the scene examination is further compounded by the severe weather.



“The 27 year old man arrested by police at the scene had been under police guard in hospital but has now been moved to police custody for questioning.



“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would appeal for anyone who knew of or has any knowledge of the residents of 57 Molly Road Doon, Derrylin to make contact with police. I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday through to 7.20am on Tuesday morning. Please contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 or alternatively to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The scene of the house fire