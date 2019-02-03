Young female sustains cuts and bruises in hammer attack - man arrested

A woman in her 20s sustained cuts and bruising after a man forced his way into her home and threatened her with a hammer.

The incident happened around 6.15pm yesterday in Juniper Park in Dunmurry.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and threats to kill.

The suspect remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Gill is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was in the area of Juniper Park yesterday evening and noted any unusual activity that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 983 02/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”